TOKYO/TAIPEI, March 31 Japan remains cautious
about signing up to the China-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB), indicating that Tokyo will miss the
March 31 deadline for application, but both Taiwan and Norway
said they would seek to join the institution.
Finance Minister Taro Aso reiterated Japan's concerns about
governance at the AIIB, its debt sustainability and
environmental and social safeguards.
"Unless these conditions are secured, Japan has no choice
but to be very cautious about joining," Aso told reporters after
a cabinet meeting.
Taiwan sought to join the proposed development bank despite
historical animosity and a lack of formal diplomatic relations
between the island and China.
In a statement released late on Monday, Taiwan presidential
office spokesman Charles Chen said joining the AIIB will help
Taiwan in its efforts at regional economic integration and raise
the possibility of joining other multinational bodies.
It was not immediately known whether Beijing would accept
Taiwan's application to join the AIIB. The bank is seen as a
significant setback to U.S. efforts to extend its influence in
the Asia-Pacific region and balance China's growing financial
clout and assertiveness.
Norway also said it wanted to join as a prospective founder
member.
"Norway is a substantial contributor to global development
efforts, and wishes to join countries from Asia and other parts
of the world in further refining the structure and mission of
the AIIB," Foreign Minister Boerge Brende said in a statement on
a government website.
China has set a March 31 deadline to become a founding
member of the AIIB and over 40 nations have joined or said they
intend to, adding clout to an institution seen as enhancing
Beijing's regional and global influence.
Japan and the United States are the two notable absentees.
The AIIB is seen as a challenge to the World Bank and Asian
Development Bank and has drawn a cool response from the United
States, although many of Washington's allies, including
Australia, South Korea, Britain, France, Germany and Italy, have
announced they would join the bank.
In Taiwan, the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party
(DPP) protested against what it called the government's
unilateral decision to seek to join the AIIB.
"The AIIB is led single-handedly by a Beijing which still
promotes 'one China'," it said in a statement.
China views Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled
out the use of force to bring it under its control. However,
since Taiwan's current president Ma Ying-jeou took office in
2008, enmity has declined considerably and the two sides have
signed a number of trade and investment deals.
The DPP maintains Taiwan is a de-facto independent country
and adopts a much more conservative stance toward China dealings
than the Nationalist Party of Ma.
Most countries, including the United States, do not
recognise Taiwan due to pressure from China. Taiwan is not a
member of the United Nations, the World Bank or the
International Monetary Fund.
