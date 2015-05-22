(Adds quote from economist)
SINGAPORE May 22 China is likely to hold a
25-30 percent stake in the new Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB) while India will be the second-biggest shareholder,
delegates said on Friday after a three-day meeting of the bank's
founding member-nations.
AIIB said in a statement that it expected to be operational
by the end of the year. It said the meeting in Singapore
finalised the articles of agreement, which are expected to be
ready for signing by the end of June, but did not give details.
No details of the ownership structure were disclosed, but
delegates told Reuters that China would likely take a 25-30
percent stake in the bank, and India was likely to be the
second-largest shareholder.
China's share in the $100 billion lender would be less than
30 percent, an Asian delegate told Reuters. A second delegate
said India's share would be between 10 and 15 percent. Both
spoke on condition of anonymity.
In all, Asian countries are expected to own between 72 and
75 percent of the bank, while European and other nations will
own the rest.
Another delegate said each country representative would take
the proposals back to their governments for a final decision.
Some were sceptical of the timeline for the bank to start
running, as each member will need to obtain cabinet and
legislative approvals at home.
"It is uncertain if we can start from early next year," said
one of the delegates.
"China hopes that members will get such approvals by
year-end and the operations start from the next year. But I
wonder if it is possible, given domestic political situations in
each country."
A total of 57 countries have joined AIIB as its prospective
founding members, throwing together countries as diverse as
Iran, Israel, Britain and Laos.
The United States and Japan have stayed out of the
institution, seen as a rival to the U.S.-dominated World Bank
and Japan-led Asian Development Bank, citing concerns about
transparency and governance, although Tokyo for one is keeping
its options open.
AIIB's launch is coming at a time when the space for
infrastructure lending is already crowded due to the presence of
major multilateral lenders and Japan's latest move to provide
$110 billion for Asian infrastructure projects.
The amount of Japanese funds, to be invested over five
years, tops the expected $100 billion capitalisation of the
AIIB.
Jahangir Aziz, head of emerging market Asia economics at
JPMorgan, said spending on infrastructure was a great idea on
paper, but it was unclear how the AIIB or the New Development
Bank, a lender promoted by China and other members of the BRICS
group of nations, would be structured.
"We will have to wait for the actual structure of governance
before we can see how successful these (institutions) will turn
out to be," he said. "The proof of the pudding will be in the
eating."
(Reporting by Karen Lema in MANILA and Manoj Kumar in NEW
DELHI; additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA,
Aradhana Aravindan, Rujun Shen, Jongwoo Cheon and Saeed Azhar in
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)