BEIJING, April 12 The China-led Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be lean, clean and
green, its interim chief said, playing down concerns over
transparency and standards governing the institution.
The $50 billion bank, expected to start operations by the
end of the year, is attracting a growing list of countries, from
Britain to India to New Zealand.
The AIIB is seen as a potential rival to established lenders
the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, which are dominated
by the United States and Japan.
"Lean is cost effective; clean, this bank will have zero-
tolerance on corruption; green means it's going to promote the
economy," China's Xinhua news agency quoted Jin Liqun, secretary
general of the bank's multilateral interim secretariat, telling
a forum in Singapore on Saturday.
The bank would not be run politically, Jin said.
"AIIB is a bank, not a political organisation or political
alliance. This guaranteed that it would be impossible to operate
it in an untransparent way," he said.
More than 40 countries have applied to join the AIIB, with
the United States and Japan being notable absentees.
The United States, worried about China's growing diplomatic
clout, suffered a diplomatic reverse after trying to dissuade
its allies from joining the Chinese initiative.
Washington has questioned whether the AIIB will have
sufficient standards of governance and environmental and social
safeguards.
