BEIJING, June 29 China will hold over a quarter
of the votes in the new Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), its finance ministry said on Monday, giving it a veto in
some key decisions despite Beijing insisting it will not have
such powers.
Delegates from 57 countries gathered in Beijing to witness
the signing of the articles of agreement for the Chinese-led
development bank, which is expected to rival institutions such
as the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.
Fifty countries signed the agreement, the ministry said in a
statement on its website, amongst them Iran, Australia, Georgia
and Britain. Seven - Denmark, Kuwait, Malaysia, Philippines,
Holland and South Africa and Thailand - refrained from signing
as they had not yet won domestic approval and are likely to do
so later in the year.
The ministry said China would have 26.06 percent of the
voting rights in the bank. This would effectively give the
country a veto on votes requiring a "super majority", which need
to be approved by 75 percent of votes and two-thirds of all
member countries.
A super majority vote is needed to choose the president of
the bank, provide funding outside the region and allocating the
bank's income, among other decisions.
The United States, which initially cautioned nations against
joining the AIIB, has expressed concern over how much influence
China will wield in the new institution. China has maintained it
will not have veto powers, unlike the World Bank where
Washington has a limited veto.
Xinhua news agency quoted China's vice finance minister Shi
Yaobin as saying that China did not seek a veto in the bank,
describing its stake and voting share in the initial stage as a
"natural result" of current rules.
The ministry added that the initial stakes and voting rights
of China and other founding members would be gradually diluted
as other members joined.
FOREIGN POLICY WIN
The AIIB, first proposed by President Xi Jinping less than
two years ago, has become one of China's biggest foreign policy
successes. Despite the opposition of Washington, almost all
major U.S. allies - Australia, Britain, German, Italy, the
Philippines and South Korea - have joined.
The major holdouts in the bank are Japan, the United States
and Canada.
"This proposal was designed to meet Asia's infrastructure
development and promote Asia's connectivity and also deepen
regional cooperation for the sake of development," Xi told
delegates at the signing ceremony.
"In a relatively short period of time we have been able to
reach agreement on the articles of agreement of the AIIB...This
testifies to the solemn commitment of all the AIIB's countries
to setting up the bank."
The United States said there was an enormous need for
infrastructure in Asia and it was "a positive sign for China to
look to play an expanded role in providing that infrastructure
and investment."
However, State Department spokesman Mark Toner added that
Washington wanted to see "high standards of governance
reflecting the way international financial organizations like
the World Bank and the IMF have operated over the past 70
years."
The AIIB is slated to start operations by the end of the
year. It will be headquartered in Beijing and English will be
the working language.
Like the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, the
bank's officers will get tax-free salaries.
China's finance ministry said China would be the bank's
biggest shareholder by subscribed capital with a 30.34 percent
stake, followed by India, Russia, Germany and South Korea. The
AIIB's authorized capital will be $100 billion.
Countries defined as "within the region" will hold a 75
percent stake in the bank, the ministry said.
Johann Schneider-Ammann, head of the federal department of
economic affairs, education and research for Switzerland, called
the AIIB a "necessary supplement" to other multilateral
development banks and stressed the need for compliance to
international standards in terms of transparency and governance.
"I am thus glad to know that it is the AIIB's declared
objective to position itself as a responsible player among the
multilateral development banks," he said, seated next to Xi.
