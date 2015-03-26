JAKARTA, March 26 Indonesia wants to play a
major role in a new Chinese-led Asian infrastructure bank, with
at least the vice-president's position reserved for the
Southeast Asian country, the finance minister said.
The $50 billion Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),
expected to start operations by the end of the year, is
attracting a growing list of countries from Britain to India to
New Zealand.
Under President Joko Widodo, Indonesia is expected to be one
of the main beneficiaries of the bank as it seeks significant
funding to build new roads, ports and bridges in the vast
archipelago.
"We are fighting to get a position in the AIIB ... because
most likely we will be the biggest client," Finance Minister
Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters late on Wednesday.
"I have been lobbying China in regards to who will be the
bank's host, the positions, shareholders and projects."
Jakarta is also vying with Beijing to host the AIIB
headquarters.
However, Chinese Deputy Finance Minister Shi Yaobin said on
Wednesday it had already been agreed the bank would have its
headquarters in Beijing.
At least 35 countries will join the AIIB by the deadline of
March 31, the bank's interim chief, Jin Liqun, said on Sunday.
The United States, worried about China's growing diplomatic
clout, has questioned whether the AIIB will have sufficient
standards of governance and environmental and social safeguards.
