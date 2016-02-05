BEIJING Feb 5 The Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) appointed five non-Chinese vice
presidents, the China-backed lender said on Friday, following
vows that it would be an international institution and not used
to boost Beijing's influence.
The AIIB, first proposed by President Xi Jinping less than
two years ago, has become one of China's biggest foreign policy
successes. Despite the opposition of Washington, almost all
major U.S. allies - Australia, Britain, German, Italy, the
Philippines and South Korea - have joined.
The United States, which initially cautioned nations against
joining the AIIB, had expressed concern over how much say China
would wield within the bank, to the benefit of its state-run
companies.
The five posts include a vice president of policy and
strategy, a corporate secretary and chief officers for risk,
investment, and administration, the bank said in a statement.
"This is an exceptionally strong and committed group who
bring wide and varied experience and a wealth of expertise that
will serve the bank well," AIIB President Jin Liqun said.
Danny Alexander, a former chief secretary of Britain's
Treasury, was appointed as corporate secretary, and Germany's
Joachim von Amsberg, a World Bank officer, was appointed as vice
president of policy and strategy.
The other posts are held by former senior officials and
bankers from India, South Korea and Indonesia.
A successful AIIB that sets itself apart from the World Bank
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be a diplomatic
triumph for China, which opposes a global financial order it
says is dominated by the United States and does not adequately
represent developing nations.
Jin has said that as the bank ramps up operations in 2016,
it is expected to lend up to $2 billion in the first year and
then $10 billion to $15 billion a year for the next five or six
years.
He has also said the bank will have an internal department
focused on compliance and integrity that reports directly to the
board and that it will not be "the instrument of the Chinese
government".
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)