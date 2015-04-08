BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
BEIJING, April 8 Iran has been accepted as a founding member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported late on Tuesday.
The decision was made by existing members, including China, Britain, France, India and Italy, it added.
The United Arab Emirates has also been accepted, Xinhua said.
The AIIB is seen as a potential rival to established lenders the World Bank and Asian Investment Bank, which are dominated by the United States and Japan.
China and Iran have close diplomatic, economic, trade and energy ties. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.