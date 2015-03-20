* Finance minister offers conditional support for China-led
bank
* Other officials sceptical of loan governance
* Participation 'won't happen' under Abe, official says
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 20 Japan is split over joining a
China-led development bank, concerned about missing out on the
rapidly coalescing global movement for the institution while
also worried about alienating ally United States and helping
bolster rival China, officials said.
Finance Minister Taro Aso signalled for the first time on
Friday that Tokyo could be part of the Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) if it can guarantee a credible mechanism
for providing loans.
But other top officials took a more sceptical stance,
reflecting a split in the government of Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe over whether the AIIB would help or hinder Japan's
interests.
"We have a cautious position about participation," said top
government spokesman Yoshihide Suga.
Around 30 countries, including Britain and Germany, have
decided to participate in Beijing's flagship economic outreach
project, but Washington, Japan's main ally, has urged countries
to think twice before joining, citing worries about governance
and environmental safeguards.
"Views are split within the Japanese government on whether
to join the AIIB," said a person with close knowledge of Japan's
financial policy-making.
The result of the standoff within the government, said a
senior official in the ruling coalition, is that Japan's
participation "is not going to happen under the Abe
administration."
Japan is hesitant to join out of concern over China-led
lending practices, over its relations with Washington and over
the AIIB's potential rivalry with the Asian Development Bank
(ADB), the Manila-based multilateral institution dominated by
Japan and the United States, officials said.
By custom, the ADB is headed by a former senior official
from the Bank of Japan or the country's finance ministry.
But the source familiar with Japan's policy-making said
Tokyo should get involved to help ensure best practices and to
avoid being left out. "Now it has become awkward as Europe joins
but the U.S. and Japan stay out."
Finance Minister Aso told a news conference that the AIIB
needs to have its board of directors screen and approve
individual cases in deciding provision of loans.
"We have been asking to ensure debt sustainability, taking
into account its impact on environment and society," he said
after a cabinet meeting.
"We could (consider joining) if these issues are guaranteed.
We'll give it careful consideration from diplomatic and
economics viewpoints."
If the bank can address debt sustainability, environmental
and societal concerns, "there could be a chance that we would go
inside and discuss," he said. "But so far we have not heard any
responses."
Suga, the chief cabinet secretary, interpreted Aso's
comments to mean that "unless such issues are resolved,
participation would be impossible."
