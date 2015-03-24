TOKYO, March 24 Japanese Finance Minister Taro
Aso said on Tuesday it would be desirable if the China-backed
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) could work with the
Asian Development Bank (ADB) in meeting growing demand for
infrastructure financing in Asia.
However, Aso, who last week gave cautious approval of the
institution that Washington has warned against, said Japan was
not ready to decide to join the Beijing-based bank by a March 31
deadline, citing lack of transparency in the bank's management.
At least 35 countries will join the AIIB by the March 31
deadline, the bank's interim chief announced on Sunday. It has
been seen as a challenge to the World Bank and ADB, institutions
Washington helped found and over which it exerts considerable
influence.
"As demand for an absolute quantity of (infrastructure)
financing is growing ... it's not a zero-sum" game between the
AIIB and ADB, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The problems is "that the AIIB is not transparent and
nothing has been decided as to who is (involved), where to
decide an executive board and who will examine" loans for each
project, Aso said.
"It would be the most desirable that it will work together
with the ADB to develop infrastructure in Asia, but it is hard
to see it happen as rules are totally different."
Aso reiterated Japan's concerns over the AIIB's ability to
sustain debt and respond to the environmental and social impacts
of infrastructure development, which could affect existing loans
by ADB, World Bank and other lenders.
"I don't know how my previous remarks were taken but Japan
has been cautious all along," Aso said. "As these conditions are
not met at all now we cannot give the answer by March 31 unless
we receive responses."
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)