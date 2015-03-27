(Adds quotes, background)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, March 27 Japan remains cautious about
joining the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday, as a March 31
deadline draws near for becoming a founding member.
Japan is in close contact with key ally the United States
about the Beijing-based institute, and has yet to receive any
response from China over concerns it has expressed about the
AIIB, Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
"What is important is not the date but whether we can see
what we have been asking (China) guaranteed," Aso said.
The AIIB has been seen as a challenge to the World Bank and
Asian Development Bank, and a significant setback to U.S.
efforts to extend its influence in the Asia Pacific region to
balance China's growing financial clout and assertiveness.
Aso reiterated Japan's concerns relating to fair governance
at the AIIB, establishment of the board of directors, debt
sustainability and respect for social and environmental issues.
"Unless (China) clarifies these matters, which are not clear
at all, Japan remains cautious," he said.
Aso declined to comment on South Korea's decision on
Thursday to seek to be a founding member of the AIIB, the latest
key U.S. ally to join the China-led institution despite
Washington's misgivings.
"I don't think it would affect relations (between the two
countries)," he added.
Twenty-one countries initially signed up as founding members
of the bank and six others later joined. South Korea and six
other countries have yet to be confirmed as founding members.
The United States had warned against the new institution but
its European allies Britain, France, Germany and Italy announced
this month they would join the bank, leading the Obama
administration to reassess its stance.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)