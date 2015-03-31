TOKYO, March 31 As dozens of countries from
Europe to the Middle East to Africa jump on the bandwagon of
joining the China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), Japan is opting to stay out for now, with officials
believing it can sign up later if its conditions are met.
Japanese officials have shrugged off the March 31 deadline
set by China to become a founding member of the Beijing-based
bank, and say they attach greater importance to conditions being
met rather than when to join.
"It's not a matter of setting a deadline. Our stance remains
unchanged that we must cautiously watch how (China) guarantees
fair governance at the AIIB," a government source told Reuters.
"We have not ruled out the possibility of either joining or
staying out," the source said, speaking on condition of
anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.
Japan is caught between the misgivings about the AIIB
expressed by its biggest ally, the United States, Tokyo's
rivalry with Beijing, and the desire of some officials and
businesses to partner with the rapid growth of China, the
world's second-biggest economy.
Washington, worried about China's economic clout, has said
it's still not clear whether the AIIB will uphold international
standards of governance, and social and environmental
safeguards.
The Japanese government source said unless China resolves
Japan's concerns about the AIIB, it could be possible that Japan
would stay out of the institution even when it is officially
established.
China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said earlier this month
that the AIIB would be set up by the end of the year. All
parties will complete talks and sign the charter of the AIIB by
mid-year, and by year-end will make the charter effective and
officially establish the institution, he said.
These dates could be considered key junctures for joining.
Finance Minister Taro Aso has repeatedly said China has not
resolved Japan's concerns but Japanese officials say
negotiations on Japan joining the bank are going on behind the
scenes. China has said it is open to Japan's joining.
"As for whether or not Japan is willing to participate, we
have previously said that we welcome all countries to
proactively participate," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said on Tuesday.
She added China would respect the wishes of any country
"whether or not they join or when they decide to join".
One Japanese source told Reuters that China has shown some
flexibility on setting up a governing board, which Japan has
asked for, to examine and approve loans for projects.
CONDITIONS MORE IMPORTANT
Some Japanese officials and business executives have voiced
concern about the possible disadvantage latecomers may face in
ensuring good governance principles at the AIIB and securing
infrastructure contracts funded by the bank once it begins
operations.
But other government officials have brushed aside such
concerns, arguing that conditions being met are more important
than timing.
Views are mixed within the Japanese government, said an
adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Japanese media reported on
Tuesday that Abe ordered his ruling party to study whether to
join the AIIB.
More than 40 nations including Britain, Germany, Russia,
Australia, Brazil and Egypt have announced their intention to
join, adding clout to an institution seen as enhancing China's
regional and global influence.
"The only option for Japan is to not join," said the Abe
adviser. "The AIIB is a challenge to the status quo led by the
World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB). It's impossible
that Japan would join such an institute."
"Doing so without the U.S. would hurt our alliance," he
said.
Some analysts have said instead of joining, Japan can
cooperate with the AIIB by co-financing projects through
existing institutions such as the ADB, the Manila-based
institution it dominates along with the United States. That way
it could also avoid providing funds to finance the AIIB.
"Some Japanese firms worry they may be at a disadvantage in
procurement if Japan stays out of the institute," said Toru
Nishihama, emerging market analyst at Dai-ichi Life Research
Institute. "But Japan should not jump on the bus thinking it's
bound for treasure mountain. We must think whether we have a lot
of money to spend, taking into account our public finances."
(Additional reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa in TOKYO and Ben
Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)