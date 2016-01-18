* AIIB officially launched on Jan 17
* First loans expected in H1-Russia
* Russia is third largest participant in AIIB
HONG KONG, Jan 18 Russia expects the China-led
Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to approve its first
loans within six months, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich
said on Monday.
China officially launched the new bank, which is seen as a
rival to the U.S-led World Bank, on Sunday
Russia, the third largest shareholder in the AIIB after
China and India, would like the new bank to contribute to
infrastructure projects in the so called Arctic or Northern Sea
Route, the deputy prime minister said. These could be railways
to transport cargo to port along the maritime route.
"At the board of directors today we will hopefully decide on
policy guidance," Dvorkovich told the Asia Financial Forum in
Hong Kong. "Hopefully we will have first loans provided within
six months."
The AIIB is expected to lend $10 billion-$15 billion a year
for the first five or six years.
Despite opposition from Washington, U.S. allies including
Australia, Britain, German, Italy, the Philippines and South
Korea have agreed to join the bank in recognition of China's
growing economic clout.
Cash-strapped Europe, which is just emerging for the crisis
that rocked euro zone countries, is hoping to play an important
role in the AIIB initiative, European ministers attending the
Asia Financial Forum Said.
Some hoped the bank could ease ongoing global geopolitical
tensions by building an economic bridge between different
regions of the world.
"The AIIB is a sort of a peace initiative. If the economies
of the Silk Road are more intertwined we get more stability,"
said Pierre Gramegna, Minister of Finance of Luxembourg.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)