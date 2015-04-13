By Izumi Nakagawa and Manoj Kumar
outsized influence over a new Beijing-backed international
development bank under a proposed shareholding structure likely
to be discussed at a meeting of member nations in Washington
this week, sources say.
The group will meet on the sidelines of the annual meetings
of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in the U.S.
capital, said an Indian government official familiar with the
plan. India was one of the first nations to join the new bank.
China has proposed that Asian nations own three-quarters of
the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a larger
overall stake than would be warranted were ownership decided by
economic weightings alone, given European heavyweights Germany,
France, Britain and Italy are also members.
Each Asian member will then be allotted a share of that 75
percent quota based on their economic size, two Japanese sources
said - a formula that would guarantee China the largest single
voice inside the bank.
China has outlined details of the bank to Japan in an effort
to get Tokyo to sign up, the sources said. However, Tokyo
remains non-committal due to its close relationship with the
United States, which has urged nations to be wary of the AIIB.
"Looking at GDP-based contributions, if the No. 1 and No. 3
(the United States and Japan) aren't in, then China will have an
overwhelmingly large quota and voice," said one Japanese
official. "No country would be able to challenge China. If Japan
were in, it would have considerable influence."
China's finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The United States had earlier cautioned nations about
joining the bank, citing what it called a lack of transparency
and doubts about lending and environmental safeguards, and how
much influence Beijing would wield.
But its major allies - Britain, France, Germany, Australia
and South Korea - signed up anyway.
NOT A POLITICAL ALLIANCE
Jin Liqun, secretary-general of China's interim secretariat
which is establishing the AIIB, said at a forum in Singapore on
Saturday that although China would have the biggest share in the
bank, it would not dominate its operations.
"AIIB is a bank, not a political organisation or political
alliance," Jin was quoted as saying by China's official Xinhua
news agency. He said the AIIB would be "clean, lean and green".
China has said it will announce the AIIB's list of founder
members on Wednesday, but it is not clear if the shareholding
structure will also be finalised this week.
The Indian official said Asia's total ownership would be
between 70 and 75 percent depending on whether Japan joined or
not.
A detailed method of determining the breakdown of national
shareholdings had yet to be decided, though it could be based on
a country's nominal gross domestic product or its GDP calculated
on a purchasing-power-parity basis, or a mixture of the two.
Purchasing power parity would give more weight to developing
nations than to rich economies such as Japan.
The AIIB has drawn applications from more than 50 nations
from Asia, Europe and the Middle East despite U.S. misgivings.
Beijing says it will not hold veto power inside the AIIB,
unlike the World Bank where Washington has a limited veto.
Beijing has also said a board of governors will control the
operations of the new bank. Founder members will initially pay
up to one-fifth of the AIIB'S $50 billion authorised capital,
which will eventually be raised to $100 billion.
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will also hold
a meeting in Washington this week to iron out details of another
international development bank, the $100 billion BRICS bank
launched last year, officials in Brasilia and Moscow said.
"The idea is that everything will be ready for 2016," said
an official in Brasilia, adding that governance issues will be
taken up in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo, Anthony
Boadle and Alonso Soto in Brasilia, and Lidia Kelly in Moscow;
Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)