SEOUL, March 19 South Korea will decide by the
end of this month on whether it will join the China-backed Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said on Thursday.
More than 20 countries including Germany, Britain and India
have decided to participate in the bank, while South Korean
officials have remained tight-lipped in recent weeks over its
possible membership.
The finance minister's comments were made to reporters on
the sidelines of a press event in Seoul.
The United States, one of South Korea's closest allies, has
urged countries to think twice before joining the bank, which
Washington sees as a rival to the Western-dominated World Bank.
(Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing
by Kim Coghill)