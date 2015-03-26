(Corrects number of countries who later joined in 9th paragraph
to six from seven)
SEOUL, March 26 South Korea said on Thursday it
has decided to seek to be a founding member of the Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), another key U.S. ally
joining the China-led institution despite Washington's
misgivings.
South Korea's finance ministry said in a statement that the
AIIB has been promoted to help funnel more investment money into
the region while maintaining supplementary relationships with
existing multilateral development banks.
"The government will make efforts in close cooperation with
the major countries to help the AIIB possess a high level of
standards in the areas of responsibility, transparency,
governing structure and debt sustainability," it said.
South Korea has demanded improvement in relation to the
governing structure of the bank and other safeguards and there
has been considerable progress on these issues, the ministry
said, without elaborating.
"GDP will be an important factor in deciding each member
country's stake," it said.
Some prospective members have worried that China's
shareholding in the bank may allow it to exercise veto power.
The Wall Street Journal reported this week that China had
proposed to forgo veto power at the AIIB to attract more
countries to join the new bank.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has
however dismissed the notion that Beijing sought - or gave up -
veto power as an "impossible proposition".
Twenty-one countries initially signed up as the founding
members of the bank and six others later joined. South Korea and
six other countries have yet to be confirmed as the founding
members, the ministry said.
The United States had warned against the new institution but
its European allies Britain, France, Germany and Italy announced
this month they would join the bank, leading the Obama
administration to reassess its stance.
Although South Korea is a major U.S. ally, it has deep
economic ties with China. China is South Korea's largest trading
partner and the two countries aim to sign a free trade agreement
within the first half of this year.
The AIIB has been seen as a significant and possibly
historic setback to U.S. efforts to extend its influence in the
Asia Pacific region to balance China's growing financial clout
and assertiveness.
Although Australia is a vital part of Washington's strategic
"pivot" toward Asia, it is close to joining as well. Japan is
more cautious.
Tokyo "does not need to sign in" on joining the bank unless
China lays out clear rules on when and what conditions it will
provide loans, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.
Japan is hesitant to join out of concern over China-led
lending practices, Tokyo's strategic relations with Washington
and the AIIB's potential rivalry with the Asian Development
Bank, the Manila-based multilateral institution dominated by
Japan and the United States.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)