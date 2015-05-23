TOKYO May 23 South Korea called on Saturday for
deeper cooperation with Japan on a China-led development bank,
while Japan remained cautious about the lender, which it and
ally the United States have held back from joining.
A meeting between the Japanese and South Korean finance
ministers was "an impetus to deepen cooperative relations"
regarding the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), South
Korea's Choi Kyung-hwan told host Taro Aso.
The Beijing-sponsored $100 billion lender is seen as a rival
to the U.S.-dominated World Bank and Japan-led Asian Development
Bank. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe countered China's push
on Thursday, announcing $110 billion in aid for Asian
infrastructure projects over five years.
Aso and Choi "agreed on the importance of assessing enormous
demand for infrastructure investments in Asia", including
through Abe's new "Partnership for Quality Infrastructure", both
countries said in a statement.
Choi, whose government expects a 4-5 percent stake in the
AIIB, did not elaborate on the China-sponsored bank in brief
remarks, or speak to the media after the meeting of the two
officials, who are also deputy prime ministers.
Asked about Choi's reference to the AIIB, Aso told reporters
only that he had explained Japan's position that it was seeking
more details from China about the transparency and governance of
the AIIB, which is scheduled to begin operations next year.
The United States and Japan were caught off guard when 57
countries, including Group of Seven members Britain, Germany and
France jumped on board the AIIB bandwagon by March.
Aso and Choi pledged greater financial and economic
cooperation, a bright spot in a tense relationship that has been
marred by anger over Japan's approach to its wartime and
colonial past, as well as friction over disputed islands.
While Abe has held two summits with the Chinese leader since
taking office two and a half years ago, he has yet to get a
one-on-one meeting with Korean President Park Geun-hye.
