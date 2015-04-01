(Adds comments from Taiwan premier, other details)
BEIJING/TAIPEI April 1 China welcomes Taiwan's
decision to apply to join the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure
Investment Bank (AIIB) as long as the self-ruled island uses an
appropriate name, state news agency Xinhua reported on
Wednesday.
China's Taiwan Affairs Office has received Taiwan's letter
of intent to join and has passed it to the AIIB's interim
secretariat, Xinhua cited Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma
Xiaoguang as saying.
"The AIIB is open and inclusive," Ma said. "We welcome
Taiwan to participate in the AIIB under an appropriate name."
Most countries, including the United States, do not
recognise Taiwan due to pressure from China. Taiwan is not a
member of the United Nations, the World Bank or the
International Monetary Fund.
However it is a member of the Asian Development Bank under
the name of Taipei, China.
China views Taiwan as a renegade province and has not ruled
out the use of force to bring it under its control. However,
since Taiwan's current president Ma Ying-jeou took office in
2008, enmity has declined considerably and the two sides have
signed a number of trade and investment deals.
The AIIB issue has touched off a heated debate in Taiwan
since the Presidential Office announced the island's intent to
join on Monday.
The government says the move will help Taiwan in its efforts
for regional economic integration and raises the possibility of
it joining other multinational bodies.
"We also want to join under an appropriate name. If the name
is not appropriate we will not join," Taiwan Premier Mao Chi-kuo
said on Wednesday.
Critics are concerned though that Taiwan will be not be
allowed to join the multilateral investment bank as an equal
member and are worried about closer cross-strait ties.
Late on Tuesday a small group of protesters of mainly young
Taiwanese gathered in front of the Presidential Office accusing
President Ma of "selling out Taiwan" in its bid to join the
AIIB.
"This issue has caused strong dissatisfaction among the
people," said the Democratic Progressive Party, the main
pro-independence opposition party.
The United States has urged countries to think twice about
joining the AIIB until it could show sufficient standards of
governance and environmental and social safeguards.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and J.R. Wu in TAIPEI; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan and Rachel Armstrong)