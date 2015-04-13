(Adds comment from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council)
By Ben Blanchard and Michael Gold
BEIJING/TAIPEI, April 13 Taiwan expressed regret
on Monday after China rejected its bid to become a founding
member of the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), though China said Taiwan is welcome to join as an
ordinary member in the future.
In a statement carried by the official Xinhua news agency,
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said it confirmed what it said was
a Hong Kong media report about the rejection of Taiwan. While
the office provided no explanation, it repeated that Taiwan
would be welcome to join if it used an appropriate name.
"The mainland will consider opinions from all sides to
properly address the issue of Taiwan's membership," the
statement said. "The related departments will consider Taiwan's
membership when making the constitution for the AIIB."
China views Taiwan as a renegade province. Most countries,
including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as a nation
due to pressure from China. Taiwan is not a member of the United
Nations, the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund. It
is a member of the Asian Development Bank, though under the name
of Taipei, China, not Taiwan.
Taiwan's government said it regretted the initial rejection,
but maintained the island was keen to join the bank as long as
its dignity was not harmed and it received equal treatment as
other members.
The Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan's ministry in charge of
China policy, said Taiwan would continue to communicate with all
AIIB parties, including China, about its bid to become a full
member, but that Taiwan's rights must be assured.
The rejection comes as Taiwan's ruling party, which had
championed the AIIB application, said its chairman Eric Chu will
visit China in May to attend a cross-straits forum. The visit
has drawn criticism from Taiwan's pro-independence opposition
party.
"Taiwan is a nation. Our negotiations with China should be
government-to-government, not party-to-party negotiations
conducted in secret," Democratic Progressive Party Chairwoman
Tsai Ing-wen said in response to Chu's visit.
Tsai is widely expected to be a candidate in next year's
presidential elections.
Taiwan's decision to join the AIIB has sparked a heated
debate in democratic Taiwan, where deepening relations with
autocratic China have caused growing unease.
China has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan
under its control. But since Taiwan's current president Ma
Ying-jeou took office in 2008, enmity has declined considerably
and both sides have signed a number of trade and investment
deals.
