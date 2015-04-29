WASHINGTON, April 29 The United States will
press China at upcoming bilateral talks to spell out how it will
make a new Asian development bank live up to international
governance standards, a senior Treasury official said on
Wednesday.
Top officials from the two countries will meet in Washington
this summer - dates have not been announced - for annual talks
known as the Strategic and Economic Dialogue.
In a speech previewing what to expect from the S&ED this
year, Nathan Sheets, the Treasury's top economic diplomat, said
America wanted the talks to "support China's emerging role in
the global economic and financial architecture."
While Sheets said the United States welcomed the recent
creation of the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank, he added what has been a regular caveat in America's
chilly reception of the new institution: The welcome mat is only
out if the new institution adheres to high standards of lending.
"We will continue to engage directly with China and other
countries to provide concrete guidance on how the AIIB can adopt
and implement high-quality international standards," Sheets
said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Peter Cooney)