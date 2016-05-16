SINGAPORE May 16 Eight Asian low-cost carriers
including subsidiaries of ANA Holdings Inc and
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) have formed an alliance
that will open their networks to their respective passengers.
The Value Alliance in a statement on Monday said passengers
will be able to book over 160 destinations via the websites of
ANA's Vanilla Air, SIA's Scoot and Tiger Airways, Virgin
Australia Holdings Ltd's Tiger Airways Australia, Thai
carriers Nok Airlines PCL and NokScoot, Cebu Air Inc's
Cebu Pacific, and South Korea's Jeju Air Co Ltd
.
Asian budget carriers are looking to take advantage of a air
travel boom in the region, placing orders for several hundred
aircraft from Airbus Group SE and Boeing Co.
Boeing's 2015 global market outlook showed Asian low-cost
carriers generated average annual growth of 24.5 percent over
the previous decade. By comparison, European peers grew 13.4
percent.
The U.S. planemaker also forecast 100 million new passengers
entering the Asian market annually for the foreseeable future,
creating demand in the next 20 years for 10,370 single-aisle
planes such as Boeing's 737 and Airbus' A320.
The new alliance is not as extensive as full-service carrier
partnerships such as Star Alliance, Oneworld and SkyTeam. Those
alliances feature extensive codesharing agreements, access to a
network of waiting lounges, and the ability to redeem points on
partner flights.
Value Alliance also does not include Asia's biggest budget
carriers such as Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd and AirAsia X
Bhd, and affiliates including Indonesia's Lion Air,
India's IndiGo, and Jetstar and Jetstar-branded units from
Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd.
