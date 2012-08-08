HONG KONG Aug 8 Private equity firm Asia Alternatives said on Wednesday it has raised more than $1.5 billion in new funds to invest into fund managers across Asia.

Asia Alternatives invests in Greater China, Japan, Korea, South East Asia, India and Australia, and across buyout, growth, venture capital and special situations funds. The firm has already invested in 36 managers in Asia since inception. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by John Mair)