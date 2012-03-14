By Farah Master and Aruna Viswanatha
| HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, March 14
anti-corruption cops from U.S. law enforcement agencies train
their sights on Asia, the booming corporate intelligence
business is not far behind.
Two specialist firms have opened Hong Kong offices this
month, transferring top executives from London and Washington.
Industry experts say more will follow, as demand grows for
people with the skills to guide companies through doing business
in Asia amid a rapid rise in the number of corruption
prosecutions.
The work itself is not new -- investigations firm Control
Risks has been in the region since the 1980s -- but the uptick
in demand for it is.
"Undoubtedly the biggest driving factor is the increase in
anti-corruption legislation and the heavy penalties that are
imposed if those rules are breached," said Rebecca Palser, who
moved from London to head Risk Advisory's Hong Kong office,
which opened this month.
Robert Boyd, who heads the Southeast Asia practice for
Control Risks, said work at his firm, which helps clients deal
with fraud, extortion and security threats, had "outpaced even
the stellar GDP growth and foreign direct investments numbers"
in Asia.
Services offered by the growing number of investigative or
intelligence firms in Asia include role-play training sessions
on how to respond when asked for a bribe, and consultancy on how
to negotiate with a kidnapper. They also help clients carry out
background checks on people and companies.
Investigative outfit Nardello & Co, founded by former U.S.
federal prosecutor Daniel Nardello, also opened its first Asian
office in Hong Kong in March.
Nardello's outfit, whose clients include FTSE 100 and
Fortune 100 companies, said the greater efforts U.S. authorities
are making to enforce anti-bribery law the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA), are bringing clients to its door.
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
Since 2002, the United States has brought 46 FCPA
enforcement actions related to corruption in China, second only
to those involving Nigeria.
As part of their defence against FCPA actions and those
under similar British and European regulations, companies hire
investigative firms to work with lawyers on internal probes when
they find evidence of suspicious activity, or when they want to
vet a potential supplier or takeover target.
"(Asia) is ... a culture that is not unfamiliar with
corruption and being corrupted, at least in terms of how the
West defines it," said Nardello, whose firm also helps defend
executives charged with FCPA offences.
There are plenty of recent cases where a Western firm's
conduct in Asia has brought the lawman knocking.
Wynn Resorts and its largest shareholder,
Kazuo Okada, have exchanged accusations of bribery involving
casinos in Macau and the Philippines, triggering investigations
on both sides of the globe.
Prosecutors are also currently examining whether Avon
Products paid bribes to win the first-ever license given
by China to a Western company to sell products door-to-door.
The sums of money in question don't have to be massive.
In a recent presentation about the risks companies face
under the FCPA, Gibson Dunn identified traditional celebratory
packets -- red envelopes stuffed with cash-- and less obviously,
mooncakes, as potential "things of value" that could put
recipients in trouble.
In China, such gifts are expected to be given in both
corporate and personal life -- meaning companies have a fine
line to tread between staying on the right side of their
business partners, and the right side of the law.
Allan Matheson, managing director at Blue Umbrella, a Hong
Kong firm that provides due diligence reports on companies and
individuals across Asia, said many of its clients have shifted
attention from other markets to spend more time and resources
managing risk in the region.
"We think the next big wave of growth will be in helping the
increasing number of Asian companies implement measures to
enhance corporate governance and transparency as they expand
overseas," he said.