BANGKOK, July 28 Asia Aviation Pcl said
it had cut this year's passenger target for its budget carrrier
Thai AirAsia to 12.6 million people from 13.3 million due to the
impact of the country's domestic political crisis.
A lower-than-expected number of passengers prompted to
budget carrier to only take delivery of five new aircraft this
year, down from an target of eight, director of commercial
operations Suntisuk Klongchaiya told reporters.
The airline's cabin factor, the proportion of available
seats sold, is expected to be more than 80 percent this year
after a recovery since July, but the number is unlikely to be
more than the 83 percent loggged a year earlier, Suntisuk said.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)