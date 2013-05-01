* Bali crash highlights risk of turbulent winds on landing
By Neil Chatterjee and Trisha Sertori
JAKARTA/DENPASAR, Indonesia, May 2 It's the
invisible enemy: something all pilots dread as they land at
Asia's tropical island resorts.
Wind shear - or the sudden change in wind speed and
direction - is particularly hazardous at landing, but some of
the region's best known holiday spots in Indonesia, Thailand,
Malaysia and the Philippines do not have detection systems on
the ground to warn pilots, according to airport officials.
This phenomenon of turbulent winds is common in equatorial
Southeast Asia. A Lion Air pilot of a new Boeing Co 737
passenger jet that crashed off Bali only last month told
investigators how his plane was "dragged down" by wind into the
sea just short of the runway. Remarkably, no-one died.
"There are quite violent thunderstorms that are huge. You
can easily exceed the capability of the airplane in severe wind
shear," said Richard Woodward, a Qantas Airways Ltd
captain who flies A380s.
"The beauty of having a ground-based system is they can tell
in advance if wind shear is present," said Woodward, who has
flown in the region for more than 30 years.
A ground warning system, which costs about $1 million, can
help spot dangerous winds in the plane's flight path, giving
pilots more time to avoid them.
But even as revenues rise and building work on glitzy new
terminals charges ahead, officials say the airports at Bali, Koh
Samui, Langkawi and Cebu do not have the on-ground wind shear
detection equipment.
Asked whether the industry supported ground-based systems,
Airbus spokesman Martin Fendt said: "We would support
any initiative that aims to improve aviation safety. Regarding
installations at airports, that is a matter for airport
operators and the relevant authorities."
Both Boeing and Airbus say they have on-board wind shear
detection systems. Combined the two wind shear detection systems
give pilots a better chance of flying to safety.
ACT FAST
Adverse wind conditions are involved in more than 30 percent
of accidents globally at approach or landing, Airbus says.
Upon hearing a wind shear alarm, the pilot has a matter of
seconds to level the wings, apply full engine power and ease the
nose up to cancel the landing and avoid the intense patch of
turbulence.
The Lion Air budget carrier that crashed last month was
caught in an unexpected downdraft in a rain cloud even as the
airport reported clear weather, said a source who was briefed on
the investigations, declining to be identified because the
findings are not yet public.
Investigators are likely to examine whether the Boeing
737-800's onboard wind shear alarm went off, and if it did, when
and how the pilot responded, and how the brand-new jet reacted.
Indonesia's air transport safety chief Masruri, who goes by
one name, declined to give the cause of the crash ahead of its
report on the investigation. Local media says it could take up
to four months to publish the report.
GLEAMING FACADES
As the middle class grows in Southeast Asia, plane travel
increases, with low-cost carriers such as Indonesia's privately
owned Lion Air and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd winning 52
percent of the region's market share. That is almost double the
level of five years ago.
But behind the facades of the new terminal buildings is a
chronic shortage of weather detectors, runways, air traffic
control staff and pilots to cope with the burgeoning demand for
flying in a region home to 600 million people.
None of the airports in Indonesia or the Philippines has
low-level wind shear alert systems (LLWAS) on the ground,
airport and government officials say.
The Jakarta and Bali airports might get LLWAS next year,
according to the Indonesian state weather agency, which is
responsible for funding such systems.
"LLWAS is not yet in place in Indonesia, maybe because of
budgets," said Syamsul Huda, director for aviation and
meteorology at the agency. "I feel it is more safe with the
system."
The Malaysian island of Langkawi has an Instrument Landing
System (ILS), which helps guide pilots when they cannot see the
runway, but does not have a wind shear detection system.
The Thai island of Koh Samui, famed for its reefs and
beaches, lacks both an ILS and wind shear detection systems. The
country's top beach resort Phuket has both, and nearby Krabi
recently installed a wind shear alarm.
Strong winds on approach to the Phuket runway led to pilot
errors that resulted in a One-Two-Go plane crashing in 2007,
killing 90 people, according to investigators. Budget carrier
One-Two-Go, owned by Thai aviation veteran Udom
Tantiprasongchai, now flies by the name Orient Thai Airlines.
WHERE'S THE RUNWAY?
The state-owned airport in Bali has seen its number of
passengers grow by two-thirds in the past five years to 14
million people annually, and expects over 20 million in coming
years.
A $290 million new terminal, to be ready for an APEC summit
of world leaders this year, will have a roof shaped like flowing
waves that absorbs the sun's rays and recycles storm water. But
there's no space for a new runway, with the current one having
been extended into the sea already. It is, however, long enough
to take U.S. President Barack Obama's Air Force One.
The existing runway has no ILS for planes approaching from
the western side, as the ill-fated Lion Air jet did. Instead, it
has an ILS system for planes coming from the east, and a simpler
VOR navigational system that relies on the pilot seeing the
runway, from the west.
The Lion Air pilots lost sight of the runway in a rain cloud
and the plane fell into the water as they tried to go around for
a second landing attempt, according to the source briefed on the
investigations.
NASA helped develop predictive systems for U.S. airlines and
airports after the inability to detect wind shear led to a Delta
Air Lines Inc crash that killed 137 in 1985. One of the
companies manufacturing the ground system is Finland's Vaisala
Oyj.
Research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests
there has not been a wind shear-related accident at an airport
that operates modern wind shear detection systems. But equipping
airports and planes with warning systems is only half the
solution - you also need qualified professionals to operate and
monitor the devices, and then act with a cool head.
In a run-down office at Bali's Ngurah Rai International
Airport, the head of air traffic services Tri Basuki says staff
do double shifts because he has less than 50 percent of the
people needed to operate radar, surveillance and navigation
systems.
For air traffic control it is even worse. There are only 43
people, or about a third of a government requirement for 115, to
guide the airport's average of 330 landing aircraft a day.
Basuki said some of the controllers at Bali are suffering
from cumulative fatigue. "When the controller is fatigued, it's
high risk, very high risk," he said.