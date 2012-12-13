* Regulators yet to provide details on new rules

* Banks will stop issuing old-style bonds next month

* Lack of clarity could be hindrance for Asian lenders

By Christopher Langner

Dec 13 (IFR) - As banks around the world prepare for the switch to Basel III standards, Asian financial institutions find themselves heading for regulatory limbo.

Banking regulators across Asia are pressing ahead with plans to phase in tougher capital requirements on January 1, even though key details of the instruments that will help them meet those rules remain unclear.

The Basel rules call for all capital instruments to fully absorb losses at the point of non-viability but have left it to national regulators to determine how and when investors would be required to wear such losses. Most have yet to release guidelines on the subject.

"We are in that limbo where everybody is trying to figure out what is required or not to issue capital instruments," one FIG banker said.

The US has already delayed the first phase of Basel compliance from January 1, and many regulators in Europe are pushing for a similar delay while the final details on capital instruments and other aspects are agreed.

In Asia, however, regulators are pressing ahead with the original timetable, leaving banks faced with the prospect of not being able to issue new hybrid capital until there is more regulatory clarity.

Asia's lenders are generally well capitalised, but a staggered implementation would leave them on an uneven playing field, especially if other countries allow banks to continue to issue subordinated bonds under the Basel II format - a cheaper form of capital.

One banker, however, was betting that the continued lack of clarity will create a backlog, with lenders unable to sell either fully Basel III-compliant or old-style capital for at least the next few months.

"It's a ketchup-bottle syndrome: they will squeeze hard until it all falls on their plate at once," he said.

CHINA LEADING THE WAY

For now regulators in the region are moving ahead, some faster than others.

China has already pushed its Basel III implementation back from June to January, but is now ahead of the pack in introducing Basel III-compliant products.

The China Banking Regulatory Commission earlier this month outlined the types of instruments that will qualify as Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital, paving the way for the first new-style subordinated bonds to come to market.

Bank Negara Malaysia on November 28 announced a series of capital rules that outlined what will be needed under the new rules to count subordinated bonds as capital. However, the regulation still lacked key specifics, such as conversion triggers.

Thailand has also outlined its structure, and at least one institution is already educating investors about the new capital instruments and may unveil a deal in the first quarter of 2013.

Again, the regulation lacks specifics. If anything, this institution is hoping to establish a template for others to follow, as it hopes to get the nod from regulators once it rolls out its bonds.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has so far only unveiled a draft of guidelines which is yet to be fully implemented and, once more, does not have all the details needed to give banks comfort about how they can issue capital instruments.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has yet to issue any such guidelines, although a 2011 Tier 2 Dim Sum bond from ICBC Asia did include a loss-absorption clause designed to make it Basel III-compliant. The bonds will write down to zero if the HKMA declares the bank to be non-viable - a trigger the HKMA has yet to clarify.

In India, efforts to introduce loss-absorbing Tier 1 bonds have fallen flat with investors, and calls for a delay to the Basel III transition are growing.

Regardless of the timetable, however, it is clear that Asia's banks will need to compensate investors for the write-down clauses. Until regulators clarify how these clauses will be, though, they cannot even start calculating how much they will cost. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; Editing by Steve Garton)