By Umesh Desai
HONG KONG, June 28 Asian bond issuance has been
brought to a spectacular halt by worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve will soon start reeling in economic stimulus and fears
that China's cash squeeze could spiral into a financial
collapse.
But hopes are building that calm will return soon and bond
supply will resume, as U.S. Treasuries are showing signs of
stability and outflows from emerging debt have been less
staggering than earlier feared.
This week's postponement of a bond offering by Pacnet and
hesitancy on the part of a bunch of other borrowers to launch
even after completing investor meetings reflect concerns about
market volatility and fund redemption pressures.
In China, a surge in money market rates to historic highs
and a stock market slide forced China Development Bank to cancel
a 20 billion yuan ($3.25 billion) bond deal while other regional
deals were put on hold after the Fed said it may slow its
stimulus programme later this year.
"The end of QE has been talked about since last year, so
this halt is expected and should be a temporary one. We are
ahead of last year in volume terms so that should give us a
cushion, and I see the 2013 tally likely to come close to or
match last year's," said Clifford Lee, head of fixed income at
DBS.
Meanwhile, a string of calming remarks from Fed officials
have helped stabilise U.S. Treasuries, while a lack of large
scale redemptions are also stoking hopes of a revival in debt
capital markets in coming weeks.
"At worst the market will remain shut until August but we
are hopeful that it may reopen in 1-2 week's time should rates
continue to stabilise," said Lee.
The deal pipeline was flowing at a breakneck speed in the
first five months, boosting issuance to $88 billion, well ahead
of last year's corresponding figure of $71 billion.
Issuance struck an all-time high of $133.8 billion in 2012.
TAPER TANTRUMS
But since U.S. interest rate jitters set in and investors
began worrying about the winding down of quantitative easing,
the appetite for Asian bonds has soured.
This month there was just one deal in the G3 bond market in
Asia ex-Japan, by Huaneng Group, and that needed a lot of
assistance from relationship banks and onshore investors who
helped the state-run borrower across the finish line.
Other borrowers with bond issuance plans have turned
watchful after completing investor presentations.
Lenovo Group, Hilong Holding, Kookmin
Bank, Maoye International, Poly Real Estate
are some of those that are yet to launch after
mandating or roadshows.
Still, primary markets are unlikely to regain the momentum
witnessed at the start of the year, with first-half volumes 18
percent ahead of last year.
Besides, corporate borrowers in urgent need have completed
their refinancing exercises.
"The pressure on Asian balance sheets (from a refinancing
standpoint) is not great and supply will be low in the second
half," said Kaushik Rudra, strategist with Standard Chartered
Bank.
"However, we are unlikely to see either long-dated issuance
or the return of the aggressive structures we saw in the first
half. It is likely to be high grade, benchmark and household
names."
($1 = 6.1490 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Umesh Desai)