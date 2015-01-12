HONG KONG, Jan 12 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has announced price guidance for SEC-registered US dollar bonds of five and 10 years to yield around 105bp and 120bp, respectively.

The notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at Aa3/A+/AA-.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS are the joint bookrunners.

