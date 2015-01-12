BRIEF-Takaful International Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 156,000 dinars versus 136,000 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 12 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has announced price guidance for SEC-registered US dollar bonds of five and 10 years to yield around 105bp and 120bp, respectively.
The notes are expected to be rated on par with the issuer at Aa3/A+/AA-.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS are the joint bookrunners.
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.