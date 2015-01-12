SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (IFR) - Malaysia's ringgit-denominated bond market is set to reopen this year with at least two government-guaranteed offerings.

Investors said they had been sounded out on offerings from Pengurusan Air SPV (PASB) and DanaInfra. Both issuers had indicated the possibility of taps of the markets in the next few weeks.

The borrowers are regular issuers of bonds with guarantees from the Federal Government of Malaysia.

Ram reaffirmed its AAA rating on PASB'S MYR20bn (USD 5.6bn) Islamic MTN programme on January 6. PASB taps the debt market to support parent company Pengurusan Aset Air's role to fund the acquisition of privately owned water assets and to develop further water infrastructure in Peninsular Malaysia and Laburan.

CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are working on the new issue.

DanaInfra is the government-owned funding conduit for Malaysia's ongoing construction of the Klang Valley mass rapid transit system. Last Novemeber, it raised MYR2.4bn through government-guaranteed Islamic bonds via usual joint lead managers AmInvestment Bank, Bank Islam, CIMB, Maybank and RHB. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)