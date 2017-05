SYDNEY, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Province of Manitoba, rated Aa1/AA, has mandated HSBC, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities as lead managers for a tap of its 4.25% March 3 2025 Kangaroo bond.

Manitoba raised A$100m (US$82.2m) through the original issue on August 21 last year using the same three leads.

The bond priced at 99.707 to yield 4.285%, 71bp over the April 2025 Australian Commonwealth Government bond. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)