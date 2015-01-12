SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation has opened books for a US dollar bond.

The Reg S-only offering has a tenor of 5 years and 1 day, and is indicated at a yield in the 4.5% area. The bond is expected to be rated in line with the issuer at Ba2 from Moody's and BB from Fitch.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance its USD250m 6.25% notes due February 9.

Standard Chartered is sole bookrunner for the deal, which will price as early as today. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)