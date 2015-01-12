BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says PSH NAV per share on 9 May 2017 was $18.36
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 9 May 2017
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (IFR) - The Philippines' Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation has opened books for a US dollar bond.
The Reg S-only offering has a tenor of 5 years and 1 day, and is indicated at a yield in the 4.5% area. The bond is expected to be rated in line with the issuer at Ba2 from Moody's and BB from Fitch.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to refinance its USD250m 6.25% notes due February 9.
Standard Chartered is sole bookrunner for the deal, which will price as early as today. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Pershing square holdings, ltd. Releases regular weekly net asset value as of 9 May 2017
SAO PAULO, May 10 JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, may postpone the New York listing of a global food processing unit originally expected for the second quarter because of lukewarm investor feedback after a scandal in Brazil, two people with knowledge of the situation said.