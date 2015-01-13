HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - The Export-Import Bank of Korea priced a US$2.25bn offering of five- and 10-year SEC-registered fixed-rate notes as a volatile market continued to struggle due to falling oil prices and global economic uncertainty.

The US$1bn five-year notes priced at 90bp over US Treasuries with a 2.25% coupon, while the US$1.25bn 10-year notes priced at 102.5bp over Treasuries at 2.875%.

The issuer was clearly willing to pay up, considering a rocky backdrop that one syndicate head described as one where, for the first time in years, it was actually difficult to get deals done.

The premium was also required because investors had showed fatigue over Korean deals in the latter half of last year amid extremely tight pricings.

"Given the fact that Korean issuers had not paid new-issue premiums for a long time, and also given the volatility in the market in recent sessions, it was not an easy exercise to determine what the right concession would be," said Sung-Hwan Choi, CFO and Executive Director of Kexim, in a statement.

"In the end, however, we successfully found a middle ground of what the investors anticipated and what we were prepared to pay."

Bankers said the final pricing levels represented a premium of less than 10bp, given that Kexim's 2024s were trading at T+89bp and a G-spread of 95bp and the August 19s were seen at T+71bp and G-spread of 81bp.

Yet, some bankers said that, if the shape of the curve was taken into consideration by adding in the 2026s and the 2020s to calculate fair value, the premium was actually lower than 5bp.

Choi said he hoped the additional basis points would help support the bonds in secondary trading. The 10-year bonds were trading around reoffer, while the 5-year notes were 2bp wider. Yet, Asia CDS was 4bp wider today and other Korean bank bonds were also widening at the time of this writing.

In total, the offering received over US$2.7bn for the five-year piece and more than US$3.4bn on the 10-year portion.

The offering had attracted a strong following in Asia and Europe, which resulted in a 37% and 31% breakdown between the two regions on the five-year, and 54% and 15% in the 10-year, respectively.

Yet, markets soured during US trading hours, as US stocks dipped on weakened oil prices.

Still, the issuer succeeded in finding a stronger following from the US investor base that for its issue in August. US buyers accounted for 32% of the five-year and 31% of the 10-year notes, versus 23% and 18% on the previous US dollar bonds.

One of the main reasons for keeping the 10-year pricing wider than final guidance of 100bp-105bp was to support a key US investor at that level.

Bankers said that it was key to keep deal structures simple.

"You want to make sure that the value is viewed rightly by investors, and you want to do it move quickly in and out of the markets because there are a lot of reasons for investors to be disengaged," said the banker.

Kexim's five-year part of the curve traditionally finds strong demand, while the 10-year appeals to yield-driven investors. Those two tenors were also the most liquid, said Choi.

Fund managers accounted for 44% and 41% of the 5s and 10s, respectively, while insurers took a 38% chunk of the 10-year.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS were the joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)