* More developers face heavy selling

* Fantasia, Glorious calm investors' concerns

* Recovery rate unclear for Kaisa creditors

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (IFR) - Chinese property developers faced further pressure in the high-yield bond market this week, as rumours and governance concerns spread after Kaisa Group Holdings missed a coupon payment.

US dollar bonds from Fantasia Holdings Group tumbled as much as 10 points yesterday on reports that it had been blocked from selling some properties, while Glorious Property notes slid another five points on rumours linking its chairman to a corruption probe, which it denied.

The sudden swings underline growing fears that regulatory action could leave offshore creditors facing heavy losses. With no precedent available, international investors are struggling to agree on recovery expectations should a Chinese developer be driven into bankruptcy.

Kaisa's bonds rebounded on January 13 after it said HSBC had granted it a waiver on a breach resulting from its failure to repay a loan due on its former chairman's departure at the end of December. However, the developer acknowledged that it had failed to pay a US$23m coupon due on its 2020s on January 8. Its 2018s and 2020s were each at 41/44 on January 13, from 35/38 and 34/38 a day earlier.

"Asian hedge funds know there are things they don't know about the company, and are only thinking about the bonds at 30-35, not at 40-45," said one restructuring adviser. "US hedge funds are more inclined to think there must be some value there."

Under the terms of a HK$400m (US$51.3m) loan, Kaisa had been required to repay the full amount on the departure of its chairman Kwok Ying Shing, who left the company on December 31. It said that HSBC had granted a waiver on January 7, allowing the company to formulate a repayment proposal and no longer requiring immediate payment of the facility.

However, Kaisa said it had received several notices from creditors and that several bank accounts of the company were either frozen, totalling Rmb447m (US$72m), or under investigation, totalling Rmb266m. Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court has accepted 24 applications from 15 financial institutions, including Bank of China and China Citic Bank, to freeze Kaisa's property, according to documents cited by Lucror Analytics.

Sales restrictions

Kaisa's troubles began after local authorities blocked it from selling residential units in Shenzhen, with the abrupt departure of its chairman and key management team coming next. With no official comment on the reason for the clampdown, creditors are nervous that other developers may face similar moves.

Fantasia's 2017s fell from 93.5/94.5 to 84/88 and its stock tumbled last Thursday on reports that the authorities had frozen from sale some of its units in Shenzhen. Fantasia announced later that day that the four individual apartment units, at its Huaxiang Garden development, had already been sold and the property rights transferred to independent third-party purchasers. It said that the restricted status of the apartments had no impact on its business operations.

Also on January 15, Glorious Property was forced to deny a domestic media report alleging that controlling shareholder Zhang Zhi Rong had fled to the US. The company said he was still in China. It also denied a report that alleged Zhang had links to former presidential aide Ling Jihua and his brother, both of whom are under investigation in an anti-corruption probe. Glorious said Zhang did not know Ling or his brother.

The Glorious 2018s dropped five points to trade at around 60 cents on the dollar. The bonds had already been under pressure, dropping from 74.5 at the start of the month to 65.5 in the middle of last week.

Recovery rates

Kaisa also announced last week that it was in talks to hire a financial adviser, presumably to work on restructuring its debt.

A full corporate restructuring is generally negative for holders of offshore Chinese bonds, who typically rank behind onshore creditors in bankruptcy proceedings, and the rising price for Kaisa's debt suggests some investors believe the company can stay afloat.

"People are thinking that a white knight will come in - they're not thinking about the recovery rate," said one trader.

The restructuring adviser, however, said that, since bondholders only had a claim on shares in Kaisa's offshore holding companies, they should impose a standstill in order to understand what domestic obligations the firm had and to assess the remaining value.

This could take a long time to quantify, as Kaisa's assets are unusually diverse, with dozens of different projects in several cities. Most high-yield Chinese developers concentrate their developments in one or two cities.

"I have been saying for years that high-yield bonds are not the right vehicle for Chinese property companies," said the adviser. "It's like they've been selling cheap equity." (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh)