* More developers face heavy selling
* Fantasia, Glorious calm investors' concerns
* Recovery rate unclear for Kaisa creditors
By Daniel Stanton
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (IFR) - Chinese property developers faced
further pressure in the high-yield bond market this week, as
rumours and governance concerns spread after Kaisa Group
Holdings missed a coupon payment.
US dollar bonds from Fantasia Holdings Group
tumbled as much as 10 points yesterday on reports that it had
been blocked from selling some properties, while Glorious
Property notes slid another five points on rumours
linking its chairman to a corruption probe, which it denied.
The sudden swings underline growing fears that regulatory
action could leave offshore creditors facing heavy losses. With
no precedent available, international investors are struggling
to agree on recovery expectations should a Chinese developer be
driven into bankruptcy.
Kaisa's bonds rebounded on January 13 after it said HSBC had
granted it a waiver on a breach resulting from its failure to
repay a loan due on its former chairman's departure at the end
of December. However, the developer acknowledged that it had
failed to pay a US$23m coupon due on its 2020s on January 8. Its
2018s and 2020s were each at 41/44 on January 13, from 35/38 and
34/38 a day earlier.
"Asian hedge funds know there are things they don't know
about the company, and are only thinking about the bonds at
30-35, not at 40-45," said one restructuring adviser. "US hedge
funds are more inclined to think there must be some value
there."
Under the terms of a HK$400m (US$51.3m) loan, Kaisa had been
required to repay the full amount on the departure of its
chairman Kwok Ying Shing, who left the company on December 31.
It said that HSBC had granted a waiver on January 7, allowing
the company to formulate a repayment proposal and no longer
requiring immediate payment of the facility.
However, Kaisa said it had received several notices from
creditors and that several bank accounts of the company were
either frozen, totalling Rmb447m (US$72m), or under
investigation, totalling Rmb266m. Shenzhen Intermediate People's
Court has accepted 24 applications from 15 financial
institutions, including Bank of China and China Citic Bank, to
freeze Kaisa's property, according to documents cited by Lucror
Analytics.
Sales restrictions
Kaisa's troubles began after local authorities blocked it
from selling residential units in Shenzhen, with the abrupt
departure of its chairman and key management team coming next.
With no official comment on the reason for the clampdown,
creditors are nervous that other developers may face similar
moves.
Fantasia's 2017s fell from 93.5/94.5 to 84/88 and its stock
tumbled last Thursday on reports that the authorities had frozen
from sale some of its units in Shenzhen. Fantasia announced
later that day that the four individual apartment units, at its
Huaxiang Garden development, had already been sold and the
property rights transferred to independent third-party
purchasers. It said that the restricted status of the apartments
had no impact on its business operations.
Also on January 15, Glorious Property was forced to deny a
domestic media report alleging that controlling shareholder
Zhang Zhi Rong had fled to the US. The company said he was still
in China. It also denied a report that alleged Zhang had links
to former presidential aide Ling Jihua and his brother, both of
whom are under investigation in an anti-corruption probe.
Glorious said Zhang did not know Ling or his brother.
The Glorious 2018s dropped five points to trade at around 60
cents on the dollar. The bonds had already been under pressure,
dropping from 74.5 at the start of the month to 65.5 in the
middle of last week.
Recovery rates
Kaisa also announced last week that it was in talks to hire
a financial adviser, presumably to work on restructuring its
debt.
A full corporate restructuring is generally negative for
holders of offshore Chinese bonds, who typically rank behind
onshore creditors in bankruptcy proceedings, and the rising
price for Kaisa's debt suggests some investors believe the
company can stay afloat.
"People are thinking that a white knight will come in -
they're not thinking about the recovery rate," said one trader.
The restructuring adviser, however, said that, since
bondholders only had a claim on shares in Kaisa's offshore
holding companies, they should impose a standstill in order to
understand what domestic obligations the firm had and to assess
the remaining value.
This could take a long time to quantify, as Kaisa's assets
are unusually diverse, with dozens of different projects in
several cities. Most high-yield Chinese developers concentrate
their developments in one or two cities.
"I have been saying for years that high-yield bonds are not
the right vehicle for Chinese property companies," said the
adviser. "It's like they've been selling cheap equity."
(Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Steve Garton and
Dharsan Singh)