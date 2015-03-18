BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
HONG KONG, March 18 (IFR) - French bank BPCE is set to issue a 10-year non-call five Tier 2 Dim Sum bond at a yield in the 5.75% area. Final pricing is expected to be set later today.
HSBC, ANZ and Natixis are the joint bookrunners.
BPCE in January sold a ¥48.3bn Basel III-compliant Tier 2 bond in the Samurai market. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction