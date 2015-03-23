SINGAPORE, March 23 (IFR) - Singapore issuers are turning to
private debt placements to seek tighter pricing and new
investors amid an uncertain rates outlook.
Showing the way last week were Singapore Telecommunications
and Bank of East Asia, Singapore branch,
which together raised S$250m (US$180.5m) from a handful of
investors.
OCBC was sole lead manager on both deals, propelling the
city state's third-largest bank to the top spot on the
bookrunner league tables for Singapore dollar bonds, replacing
long-time market leader DBS Bank.
"We see more opportunities for such deals as issuers explore
private deals in addition to public ones to align their target
yields and spreads", said Pee Beng Kiong, head of bond syndicate
at OCBC Bank.
Typically, private placements are faster than public deals
and can offer greater certainty over funding costs to issuers.
In public deals, there is often no clear sign of what the
size will be or how much the guidance can tighten at the end of
the day. This may work against the issuer when rates are
volatile, as Singapore dollar SOR rates have been in the past
few weeks. Bankers believe that the benchmark rates will only
settle in April after the Monetary Authority of Singapore holds
its next policy meeting.
Institutional investors like a private placement as it is a
clean-cut way of securing an allocation in a deal, even if they
may get a slightly lower yield. Conversely, the issuer gets a
funding advantage.
Normally, pricing of private placements were tighter than
public deals, which needed to draw in many accounts, said a
Singapore-based debt syndicate banker.
SingTel raised S$150m of 5.5-year bonds last Tuesday at a
yield of 2.58%, or a very tight 37.35bp over Singapore dollar
SOR, which is even narrower than the 51.75bp spread achieved on
an earlier S$150m 2.72% 6.5-year public issue in February. It
was also around 25bp inside its own curve.
Usually, such fine spreads are seen only for the likes of
Housing and Development Board in public deals.
Despite the tight spreads, the SingTel bonds were firmer in
secondary trade Thursday at 100.25/100.40.
Bank of East Asia returned on Tuesday after a two-year
absence for a S$100m one-year placement at 1.48% that was drawn
off a US$2bn MTN programme.
"Singapore institutional investors remain extremely keen on
offerings from top-tier issuers and they have the ability to put
fairly large chunks of funds to work, meaning, for the right
company, they can be very constructive on pricing and tenor,"
said Winston Tay, head of South-East Asia debt syndicate at
Royal Bank of Scotland.
Private placements will not work well for high-yield names,
which often need to target a mass group of investors, typically
from private banks.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Daniel Stanton, Steve
Garton and Dharsan Singh)