HONG KONG, March 24 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of India
is marketing a debut five-year Green bond to yield
around 165bp over US Treasuries.
The issuer is targeting a size of at least US$250m for the
Reg S bond to qualify for inclusion in the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Green Bond Index.
The index, announced on October 30 last year, tracks the
performances of the debts of quasi-governments and corporations,
which use the proceeds solely for projects and activities
promoting climate or other environmental sustainability
purposes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are joint
bookrunners on the first US dollar Green bond out of India.
Conference calls took place last week with global investors,
including pension funds, asset managers and corporations focused
on putting money in socially responsible projects.
Exim India's Green bonds are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-
(Moody's/S&P).
The announcement came after Yes Bank priced India's first
Green bond last month. The lender raised Rs10bn (US$161m) from
the sale of 10-year Green bonds at an annual coupon of 8.85%.
The proceeds will be used to fund eligible green projects in
countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)