SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - China's Bank of Communications
said it would raise up to Rmb60bn (US$9.7bn) in
Additional Tier 1 capital through onshore and offshore
offerings.
It will sell preference shares of up to Rmb45bn onshore to
not more than 200 investors and up to Rmb15bn offshore. The bank
has the right to cancel dividends, which are non-cumulative.
The pref shares will convert to equity if BoCom's core
equity T1 ratio falls to 5.125% or below, or if the China
Banking Regulatory Commission determines that the bank is at the
point of non-viability. There will be a call at the end of the
fifth year. The conversion price for the offshore shares will be
the trading average of the H-share price on the 20 days before
the announcement, indicated at HK$6.51 per share.
(Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)