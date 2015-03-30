SINGAPORE, March 30 (IFR) - India has approved
new rules for its municipal-bond market that pledge to give
local governments easier access to funding as they seek to meet
urban infrastructure growth targets.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-reform government plans
to modernise India's mid-sized municipalities and create 100
so-called "smart cities", a move that calls for annual spending
of Rs350bn (US$5.63bn) over the next two decades.
Big and cash-rich entities, such as the Brihanmumbai
Municipal Corp, which manages Mumbai, are understood to be
considering issuing muni bonds to help finance the anticipated
increase in expenditure.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India, the securities
regulator, approved the new rules last weekend. The rules only
need to be published in India's official gazette to become law.
Above all, the regulations set clear disclosure standards
for the municipal bodies, something that market players said
would provide more confidence to investors.
Still, a deal under the new rules is at least a few months
away, according to Devendra Pant, chief economist and senior
director, India Ratings and Research, the local arm of Fitch.
"We don't anticipate a muni-bond deal immediately," Pant
said. "The municipalities will have to put in place a lot of
disclosures and accounting practices under the new rules before
they tap the market."
The regulator will allow municipal bodies to issue in the
public markets only under the revenue bond format, where a
specific cash flow is assigned to the bonds.
For private placements, issuers can offer revenue bonds or
general obligation bonds, which do not need to be tied to
specific cash flows.
New regulations also cap the amount of any project that can
be funded through municipal bonds, ensuring that issuers have
some skin in the game. Municipalities, however, are allowed to
fund their 20% minimum contribution to the project cost from
internal resources or government grants.
Meanwhile, all public issues are required to have an
investment-grade rating. Sebi has also set the minimum tenor for
all muni bonds at three years.
"Municipal bodies will fund infrastructure that will have a
long gestation period. Hence, the muni bonds are anyway likely
to be issued for over three years," said New Delhi-based Pant.
Muni-bond issuers, if they are allowed to price a note, also
have to declare whether they have defaulted on a security or
loans in the previous one year.
"It is very important to note the definition of a default by
Sebi," said Pant. The regulator considered "any non-payment of
money at a pre-agreed date" as a default, he said.
This provision should prevent municipal bodies with weak
corporate governance from accessing the market. A requirement
that eligible municipal issuers cannot have a negative net worth
in any of the three preceding financial years should have a
similar effect.
