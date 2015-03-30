SINGAPORE, March 30 (IFR) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore has announced details of a new bond instrument backed by the Government and targeted at retail investors.

Singapore Savings Bonds will have a 10-year tenor and be linked to the rate paid by Singapore Government Securities. However, unlike SGS, they will pay a coupon that steps up over time.

Singapore Savings Bonds will be issued on a monthly basis, with the launch of the scheme planned for the second half of 2015. Holders can redeem their bonds in any given month without penalty or any loss of principal, but they cannot be traded in the secondary market. The minimum investment amount is S$500 (US$364)and bonds will be issued in multiples of S$500.

If a Singapore Savings Bond is held for 10 years, it will pay the same rate as the 10-year SGS, but if it is redeemed after two years, it will pay the same rate the two-year SGS would have paid, for example. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Timothy Sifert)