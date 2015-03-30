SINGAPORE, March 30 (IFR) - The Monetary Authority of
Singapore has announced details of a new bond
instrument backed by the Government and targeted at
retail investors.
Singapore Savings Bonds will have a 10-year tenor and be
linked to the rate paid by Singapore Government Securities.
However, unlike SGS, they will pay a coupon that steps up over
time.
Singapore Savings Bonds will be issued on a monthly basis,
with the launch of the scheme planned for the second half of
2015. Holders can redeem their bonds in any given month without
penalty or any loss of principal, but they cannot be traded in
the secondary market. The minimum investment amount is S$500
(US$364)and bonds will be issued in multiples of S$500.
If a Singapore Savings Bond is held for 10 years, it will
pay the same rate as the 10-year SGS, but if it is redeemed
after two years, it will pay the same rate the two-year SGS
would have paid, for example.
