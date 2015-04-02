BRIEF-Frasers Centrepoint qtrly revenue S$705.8 million
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, April 2 (IFR) - China Minsheng Banking Corp recently obtained approval from the People's Bank of China to issue Tier 2 notes of up to Rmb20bn (US$3.2bn)in the national inter-bank bond market, according to a filing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong today.
The announcement comes following bank president Mao Xiaofeng's resignation in January after several Chinese media outlets reported he was being investigated by China's anti-corruption watchdog, according to a Reuters report.
The lender had also announced in a filing last November that it planned to sell Additional Tier 1 preference shares of up to Rmb20bn (US$3.26bn) onshore and Rmb10bn (US$1.63bn) offshore. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Attributable profit before fair value change and exceptional items amounted to S$71.2 million during Q2, down 35.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 10 Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for banks in Canada for 2017 and beyond, could lead to a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, including increasing private-sector debt.