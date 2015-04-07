SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Maybank is planning to issue a Samurai bond, according to a release from Moody's, which has assigned the planned issue an A3 rating.

The amount, tenor and coupon have yet to be finalised.

Maybank said in a stock exchange filing earlier that it planned to sell bonds overseas, but did not state in which country. It said it would raise funds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.

The Malaysian bank last month sold a Rmb410m (US$66m) five-year Formosa and in May last year made its debut in Japan's pro-bond market with a JPY31.1bn (US$259m) three-year issue. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton)