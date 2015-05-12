SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has mandated CBA and Nomura to arrange an Australian and Asian roadshow during the week of May 18 for a potential capital markets transaction.

Genworth, Australia's biggest provider of lenders' mortgage insurance, issued a A$140m (US$111m) Lower Tier 2 10-year non-call five note in June 2011 priced to yield 475bp over 3-month BBSW.

In February this year, one of Genworth's biggest customers, Westpac, announced it was terminating its lenders mortgage insurance agreement with the company. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)