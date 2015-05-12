BRIEF-Ambromobiliare appoints Emmanuele Mastagni new CEO
* SAID ON MONDAY IT APPOINTED EMMANUELE MASTAGNI CEO OF THE COMPANY
SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia has mandated CBA and Nomura to arrange an Australian and Asian roadshow during the week of May 18 for a potential capital markets transaction.
Genworth, Australia's biggest provider of lenders' mortgage insurance, issued a A$140m (US$111m) Lower Tier 2 10-year non-call five note in June 2011 priced to yield 475bp over 3-month BBSW.
In February this year, one of Genworth's biggest customers, Westpac, announced it was terminating its lenders mortgage insurance agreement with the company. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Says it has named Katsunori Nakanishi as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank