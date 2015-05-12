HONG KONG, May 12 (IFR) - Huawei has announced price guidance for an offering of 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds to yield around 220bp over US Treasuries.

The issuer of the unrated Reg S notes will be Proven Honour Capital and the guarantor will be Huawei Investment & Holding Co.

The senior unsecured notes have a change-of-control put at 101%, which will trigger if the Union of Huawei Investment & Holding ceases to have control of the guarantor.

ANZ, Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS, ING and Standard Chartered are the joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)