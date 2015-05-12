BRIEF-Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
HONG KONG, May 12 (IFR) - Agile Property Holdings Ltd has announced an offering of five-year non-call three bonds to yield around 9.375%.
The company, one of China's leading property developers, has mandated HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global co-ordinators for the proposed issuance of Reg S US dollar bonds.
The two banks are also joint lead managers and bookrunners alongside BNP Paribas and ICBC International. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017