HONG KONG, May 12 (IFR) - Agile Property Holdings Ltd has announced an offering of five-year non-call three bonds to yield around 9.375%.

The company, one of China's leading property developers, has mandated HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global co-ordinators for the proposed issuance of Reg S US dollar bonds.

The two banks are also joint lead managers and bookrunners alongside BNP Paribas and ICBC International. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)