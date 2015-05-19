SINGAPORE, May 19 (IFR) - Mongolia's sovereign bonds jumped
three points this morning after the government, Rio
Tinto and Turquoise Hill Resources signed an
agreement for the next stage of development of the Oyu Tolgoi
copper and gold mining project.
The sovereign's 2022 bonds leapt 3.125 points
to 92.375 in early trade, according to Tradeweb prices, while
the US$500m 2020 9.375% government-guaranteed bonds
issued last week by Trade and Development Bank
of Mongolia were at 105.1/106.1, up nearly three
points today and more than five points since pricing on May 12.
The agreement over Oyu Tolgoi will boost government
finances, and eases fears around Mongolia's hostility to foreign
investment. Around US$6bn has been invested in the Oyu Tolgoi
project to date, and Mongolia has received US$1.3bn in taxes,
fees and other payments. Around 95% of the workforce is
Mongolian.
"Unlocking Oyu Tolgoi's underground mine will have a
significant impact on the Mongolian economy, which will benefit
Mongolian citizens for generations to come," said Chimediin
Saikhanbileg, Prime Minister of Mongolia. "Our joint agreement
clearly positions Mongolia as an attractive country for
investment and underscores the fact that Mongolia is open for
business."
The rally raises further questions about the timing of
TDBM's issue. The privately owned bank marketed its bonds at a
generous spread over the Mongolian sovereign, suggesting that it
could have slashed its interest costs by waiting just a week
longer until uncertainty over the mining project was resolved.
TDBM priced the 9.375% bond at 280bp over Mongolia's sovereign
curve, and the bonds rallied three points on the first day of
trading.
Mongolia's State Bank is also said to be considering a
government-guaranteed offshore bond, and could now expect to pay
a lower yield.
Next, foreign investors will want to see a similar agreement
on the US$4bn Tavan Tolgoi coal project, in which Mongolian
Mining Corporation, China's Shenhua Energy and Japan's Sumitomo
Corporation plan to invest.
Fitch rates Mongolia B+ with a negative outlook, noting that
public debt stood at 60% of GDP at the end of 2014, and that the
country's external liquidity reserves had fallen to US$1.7bn in
March 2015 from US$2.3bn in December 2014. However, in a
research note published last night, it said a resolution on the
Oyu Tolgoi mining project could have "potentially transformative
consequences".
