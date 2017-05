SYDNEY, May 19 (IFR) - ANZ has mandated Goldman Sachs, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets and its own syndication team as joint leads for a new five-year US dollar 144A covered bond offering that is expected to price in New York later today.

Westpac was the last Australian major bank to access the Yankee covered bond market with February 24's US$1.5bn 2.0% five-year sale that priced 41bp over mid swaps and 57.7bp wide of US Treasuries. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Daniel Stanton)