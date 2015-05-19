HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - China Life Insurance
has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as joint global
co-ordinators for an offering of US dollar subordinated bonds.
The issuance will be in a Reg S only format and is expected
to be for a size of around US$1bn.
The timing of the issue will depend on market conditions and
regulatory requirements.
The offering comes after China Taiping Insurance Holdings
printed the first offshore perpetual bond from a Chinese
insurer, with a US$600m Reg S non-call five-year to yield 5.45%
last September. That bond came with a dividend pusher and
stopper, as well as a coupon that could be deferred.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)