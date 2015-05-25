* Treasurers under pressure to keep relationship banks on
side
By Spencer Anderson
HONG KONG, May 25 (IFR) - Corporate treasurers say the
tougher regulatory requirments facing banks are forcing them to
hire greater numbers of bookrunners for their bond issues.
The number of bookrunners on Asian bond deals is continuing
to escalate, but corporate issuers say they are under pressure
to hire more of their relationship banks, as regulations have
increased the importance of keeping banks on side.
In recent weeks, a string of Asian bond issues have sported
an unusually high number of bookrunners. Shanghai Electric's
600m five-year bond last week featured 12
bookrunners, while Garuda Indonesia has hired 15 banks
to arrange global investor meetings.
Last month, China Cinda Asset Management's US$3bn
dual-tranche offering had 17 bookrunners, a record for a US
dollar issue from Asia. Seven Asian issuers have hired 10 or
more bookrunners for a dollar bond this year.
Steve Baseby, associate policy and technical director at the
Association of Corporate Treasurers, which represents 4,000
companies globally, explained that this trend has worsened as
higher capital requirements and stricter compliance rules have
made raised banks' costs of doing business.
"Keeping the relationship with the banks becomes more
critical as bank balance sheets are getting more tied up in
securing capital," said Baseby.
"The important thing here is the background of the changing
regulatory environment. It doesn't matter how big you are. Banks
still have to do a KYC and credit analysis and set up trading
systems. You can't just cold-call banks up to do a trade."
One treasurer at a major Asian issuer said that many times
they had to resort to using passive bookrunners to compensate
relationship banks without having too many active bookrunners on
a deal.
Another treasurer who recently hired more than 10
bookrunners for a US dollar bond said that some banks were not
even paid, but were listed as bookrunners simply to improve
their standing on league tables.
Their comments underline the intense competition in Asia's
fast-growing international bond market, and the lengths
companies will go to keep their banks happy.
Neither side is especially satisfied. Bankers say that while
double-digit numbers of bookrunners are the exception rather
than the norm, it is becoming more normal to see six or more
bookrunners on a deal, even if it is a small issue. They
complain that this makes deals more complicated and less
efficient, and also reduces their cut of the underwriting fees.
Treasurers would prefer to use fewer banks, but are being
forced into a scenario where their banks hold substantial sway.
Since the 2008 crisis, rising compliance costs have forced
banks to review their coverage models. Several international
banks have slashed their Asian client bases, finding it better
to walk away if it is not getting enough business out of a
relationship.
Multinational firms need banks that can operate in various
countries, currencies and asset classes. Finding a new bank can
take considerable time, as a new lender would have to carry out
extensive due diligence reporting before a relationship could
start.
The situation has become something of a Catch-22. Banks
complain there are too many of them on deals, cutting into each
bookrunner's fee, but are unwilling to give up any ground to
their rivals for fear of missing out on the next big deal. In
any case, it appears that getting on deals will be as important
to the banks as it will be for issuers.
"Banks will complain about it because that is the nature of
the business and part of the game," Baseby added. "At the moment
they are probably all complaining about it because they are
losing money."
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton and
Steve Garton)