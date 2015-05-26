HONG KONG, May 26 (IFR) - Standard Chartered and Nordea are marketing Samurai bonds.

StanChart is marketing fixed-rate bonds of three, five and 10 years at 10bp-12bp over yen offer-side swaps, 15bp-17bp over swaps and 40bp over swaps, respectively. The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/A-/AA-.

Nordea is marketing bonds of five and 10 years at respective guidance levels of 1bp-2bp over swaps and 10bp over swaps.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are bookrunning the StanChart offering, and the same banks are managing Nordea's issuance with Mizuho.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)