HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Bank of Communications has mandated itself and Deutsche Bank as joint global co-ordinators for an offering of offshore Additional Tier 1 bonds, which could total up to $2.4bn.

A few more banks are expected to serve as joint bookrunners.

The Chinese lender could issue up to $2.4bn in AT1s, since it said in March that it could sell preference shares of up to Rmb45bn ($7.3bn) onshore to not more than 200 investors and up to Rmb15bn offshore.

The bank has the right to cancel dividends, which are non-cumulative.

The pref shares will convert to equity if either BoCom's core equity T1 ratio falls to 5.125% or below, or the China Banking Regulatory Commission determines the bank is at the point of non-viability. There will be a call at the end of year five. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)