HONG KONG, May 27 (IFR) - Bank of Communications
has mandated itself and Deutsche Bank as joint global
co-ordinators for an offering of offshore Additional Tier 1
bonds, which could total up to $2.4bn.
A few more banks are expected to serve as joint bookrunners.
The Chinese lender could issue up to $2.4bn in AT1s, since
it said in March that it could sell preference shares of up to
Rmb45bn ($7.3bn) onshore to not more than 200 investors and up
to Rmb15bn offshore.
The bank has the right to cancel dividends, which are
non-cumulative.
The pref shares will convert to equity if either BoCom's
core equity T1 ratio falls to 5.125% or below, or the China
Banking Regulatory Commission determines the bank is at the
point of non-viability. There will be a call at the end of year
five.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)