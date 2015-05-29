* Indosat turns to local market to repay dollar debt
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, May 29 (IFR) - The double whammy of a slumping
currency and rising hedging costs is denting the appeal of
overseas financings for Indonesian borrowers.
Telecom operator Indosat turned to the local
rupiah market on Thursday to refinance US dollar debt. Its move
comes as Indonesia is pressuring local companies to rein in
their foreign currency liabilities, and bankers expect more
local companies to follow suit.
"It has always been cheaper to fund in rupiah than in the
offshore bond market," said a local head of debt capital
markets. "With the government trying to put a halt to more
companies seeking offshore debt, local companies will have to
get more creative and start tapping the local market."
Indosat, which earns all its revenues in Indonesian rupiah,
has priced a Rp3.1trn (US$235m) multi-tranche bond that will go
towards the repayment of a US$650m bond due 2020. The dollar
bond has a call option on July 29 this year, and the company's
top management plans to exercise it.
"We are now focused on reducing the foreign exchange
mismatch so we will not be so vulnerable to currency movements,"
said an Indosat spokesman. "Our operating levels are fine, but
it's our bottom line that is being affected by currency risks."
The US$650m bond makes up the biggest chunk of Indosat's US
dollar debt. At US$850m, the company's dollar liabilities
account for a hefty 46% of its total debt, and were a key factor
behind foreign exchange losses in the first quarter of this
year. Indosat last week reported a net forex loss of Rp717.6bn
for the first three months this year, reversing a gain of
Rp805.7bn in the first quarter of last year.
The rupiah has depreciated some 6% this year against the
greenback, and is trading around the lowest levels since the
1997/1998 Asian financial crisis. On May 28, the rupiah stood at
13,220 per dollar and analysts expect the rupiah to hover there
or fall further to 13,500 for the rest of the year.
Hedging rules
Alongside the rupiah slump, higher hedging costs are also
forcing Indonesian borrowers to stay close to home.
Bank Indonesia is pushing companies like Indosat to hedge
foreign debt to avoid a repeat of the Asian financial crisis,
where a currency slump caught heavily indebted Indonesian
borrowers on the wrong foot.
Such a scenario is a growing threat. According to the
central bank, external debt in the first quarter this year
increased by 7.6% year-on-year to US$298.1bn, including
US$165.3bn from private-sector borrowers. Less than 30% of new
foreign-currency corporate debt was hedged by April, according
to BI.
Under the hedging laws, non-bank borrowers have to hedge at
least 20% of short-term net foreign liabilities in 2015 and 25%
in 2016. In addition, issuers have to maintain a minimum forex
liquidity ratio to mitigate liquidity risk and a minimum credit
rating of BB- before raising funds in the US dollar markets.
The weakening rupiah has raised the premium of 12-month
forward rates to spot rates used in hedging. Reuters noted that
the premium has risen to more than Rp1,000 since April.
"We are not worried about the hedging rules as we are well
above their requirements," said the Indosat spokesman. But he
acknowledged that the cost of hedging has risen because of the
rupiah's volatility. Hedging US dollar exposure for a year now
costs about 4% of the hedged amount, higher than around 2%-3% a
year ago.
Not all Indonesian borrowers with US debt need - or are able
- to refinance US dollar debt with local currency debt.
Companies with overseas revenues, such as tyre maker Gajah
Tunggal, are likely to retain their US dollar debt,
while property companies are barred from raising local funds to
fund land acquisitions.
The international market also offers far bigger deal sizes
than the rupiah bond market can support, and the low interest
rates in US dollars may still appeal to some fast-growing
borrowers - even after the hedging costs.
"The depreciation of rupiah has impacted natural rupiah
earners who borrow in foreign currencies," said one
Singapore-based debt banker.
"Indonesian issuers are very savvy and sophisticated and
they will weigh the cost competitiveness between domestic and
offshore markets, and between bonds and bank loans."
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey. Editing By Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton.)